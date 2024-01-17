Michael Lempke to Lead HII's Business Efforts in Australia

Michael Lempke, a seasoned veteran in nuclear stewardship and the president of HII's Nuclear and Environmental Services business group, will take the helm of HII's business operations in Australia, as of January 1, 2024. This appointment comes as part of HII's international growth initiative, specifically in support of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral partnership.

Steering HII's Course in Australia

Lempke's appointment is a strategic move that underscores HII's commitment to enhancing coordination within AUKUS and fostering a unified business approach in Australia. His leadership is set to steer the company's efforts in an efficient in-country operating model. Leveraging HII's expertise in unmanned systems, C5ISR operations, AI and machine learning, and nuclear shipbuilding, Lempke is expected to solidify HII's position in the defense sector.

Building on a Legacy of Nuclear Stewardship

Previously, Lempke led initiatives crucial to U.S. national security, scientific advancement, and environmental protection. His work with the U.S. Department of Energy helped cultivate a nuclear stewardship culture, a feat that will be instrumental in his new role. His extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of nuclear operations will be vital in driving HII's initiatives, particularly in the construction of nuclear-powered submarines.

HII: A Powerhouse in Defense

HII Australia, headquartered in Canberra, is a part of HII's global defense network. With a workforce of 44,000, HII is a leading provider of all-domain solutions, including military shipbuilding, unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML, and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, the company is known for its commitment to delivering advanced technologies and robust defense solutions.

Andy Green, President of Mission Technologies, highlighted the importance of Lempke's appointment, stating it is crucial in supporting the AUKUS partnership and the company's business strategy in Australia. With Lempke at the forefront, HII is poised to strengthen its international presence and further its mission of advancing global security and national interests.