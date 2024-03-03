MHCC Calls for Critical Mental Health Investment in NSW Budget: A $365 Million Appeal

The Mental Health Coordinating Council (MHCC), as New South Wales' leading body for community-managed mental health organisations, has put forth a compelling case for significant investment in the sector ahead of the upcoming NSW Budget. Dr Evelyne Tadros, CEO of MHCC, emphasizes the urgent need for funding to address the dynamic challenges facing service delivery and workforce sustainability. The council's pre-budget submission outlines four key investment priorities aimed at fortifying the community mental health sector.

Advertisment

Investing in Workforce Sustainability

Central to MHCC's appeal is the urgent need for investment in the mental health workforce. The submission stresses the importance of creating a sustainable, continuously skilled workforce capable of meeting future demands. Dr Tadros highlights the particular need for expanding the peer workforce, advocating for policies that ensure all mental health workers are valued, equitably resourced, and have opportunities for professional growth through training and capacity building.

Expanding Effective Community Services

Advertisment

MHCC underscores the proven effectiveness of community-based support services, such as HASI/CLS, which have demonstrated significant cost benefits and positive impacts on individuals, families, and communities. The council is pushing for the expansion of these services by proposing an additional investment of $365 million over four years to provide 10,000 more HASI/CLS packages. This expansion is seen as crucial for supporting people to thrive in their communities and reducing the reliance on acute inpatient care.

Strengthening Transition Services

The submission also calls attention to the need for establishing a network of 'step-up step-down' services across NSW to ensure safe transitions for individuals moving between acute inpatient settings and the community. By proposing an additional 130 places, MHCC aims to increase access to residential programs, particularly in rural, regional, and remote locations, to better support individuals in their recovery journey and minimize hospital admissions and re-admissions.

The MHCC's call for increased investment in the mental health sector highlights a critical juncture for mental health care in NSW. By focusing on workforce sustainability, service expansion, and improved transition services, the council aims to foster a more resilient and effective community-managed mental health sector. The proposed investments not only promise to enhance the quality of life for individuals receiving mental health support but also offer a strategic approach to alleviate the long-term pressures on the state's health system. As NSW awaits its budget decisions, the MHCC's submission stands as a testament to the urgent need for a committed investment in mental health services, underscoring the importance of community-based care in building a healthier, more supportive society.