en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory

Former Australian naval officer, Peter Waring, part of the MH370 search team, has proposed a new theory about the disappearance of the infamous Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. He suggests that the pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, deliberately guided the plane into an uncharted area of the Indian Ocean, challenging the official narrative and raising questions about the aircraft’s true final resting place.

A Different Take on the MH370 Mystery

Waring’s theory stems from his experience with the Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC) team, which he joined six months after the plane vanished from radar on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board. He proposes that Shah intentionally steered the jet into the remote Geelvinck Fracture Zone in the Indian Ocean, a location that has yet to be searched.

According to Waring, the official search was misguided, focusing on the South Indian Ocean’s Broken Ridge area, an area that yielded no results despite extensive scanning. He believes that if the plane’s wreckage were in that area, it wouldn’t have been missed.

This leads him to the conclusion that if the aircraft remained under control after crossing the 7th arc, it could have reached a much larger area of the Indian Ocean than previously considered.

Questioning the Search Efforts

Waring’s view represents a critical take on the search efforts for MH370. He argues that the search was inaccurately based on the assumption that the plane was not under control at the end. The effectiveness of the search was measured by the covered area rather than the accuracy of the location.

Supporting an Alternative Theory

Waring’s assertions align with the theories of Boeing 777 pilot and expert Simon Hardy. Hardy posits that Shah executed a controlled ditching to hide the plane in the deep trench of the Geelvinck Fracture Zone, far beyond the previous search areas. Hardy’s calculations are based on Inmarsat data and mathematical reverse engineering, suggesting a deliberate act by Shah to conceal the aircraft’s final resting place.

The mystery of MH370’s disappearance continues to persist, with much debate about the possible roles and motivations of the pilot. As the search continues, Waring’s theory presents a new potential location and a renewed focus on the role of the pilot in this enduring aviation mystery.

0
Australia Aviation International Affairs
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Life in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

South Asian Diaspora in Australia Calls for Recognition of Caste Discrimination

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Woman's Donation Attempt Sparks Debate on Op Shops' Selectivity

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating Beach Etiquette: An Expert's Guide for the Australian Summer

By Geeta Pillai

Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Cent ...
@Australia · 37 mins
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Cent ...
heart comment 0
Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery
Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year’s Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year's Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed
Australia’s EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024
Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
2 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
4 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
9 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
10 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
10 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
11 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
12 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
12 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
12 mins
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
2 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
19 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
28 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
32 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app