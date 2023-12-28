MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory

Former Australian naval officer, Peter Waring, part of the MH370 search team, has proposed a new theory about the disappearance of the infamous Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. He suggests that the pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, deliberately guided the plane into an uncharted area of the Indian Ocean, challenging the official narrative and raising questions about the aircraft’s true final resting place.

A Different Take on the MH370 Mystery

Waring’s theory stems from his experience with the Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC) team, which he joined six months after the plane vanished from radar on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board. He proposes that Shah intentionally steered the jet into the remote Geelvinck Fracture Zone in the Indian Ocean, a location that has yet to be searched.

According to Waring, the official search was misguided, focusing on the South Indian Ocean’s Broken Ridge area, an area that yielded no results despite extensive scanning. He believes that if the plane’s wreckage were in that area, it wouldn’t have been missed.

This leads him to the conclusion that if the aircraft remained under control after crossing the 7th arc, it could have reached a much larger area of the Indian Ocean than previously considered.

Questioning the Search Efforts

Waring’s view represents a critical take on the search efforts for MH370. He argues that the search was inaccurately based on the assumption that the plane was not under control at the end. The effectiveness of the search was measured by the covered area rather than the accuracy of the location.

Supporting an Alternative Theory

Waring’s assertions align with the theories of Boeing 777 pilot and expert Simon Hardy. Hardy posits that Shah executed a controlled ditching to hide the plane in the deep trench of the Geelvinck Fracture Zone, far beyond the previous search areas. Hardy’s calculations are based on Inmarsat data and mathematical reverse engineering, suggesting a deliberate act by Shah to conceal the aircraft’s final resting place.

The mystery of MH370’s disappearance continues to persist, with much debate about the possible roles and motivations of the pilot. As the search continues, Waring’s theory presents a new potential location and a renewed focus on the role of the pilot in this enduring aviation mystery.