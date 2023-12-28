en English
Australia

MH370 Mystery Deepens: Naval Officer Proposes New Crash Site Theory

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:57 am EST
MH370 Mystery Deepens: Naval Officer Proposes New Crash Site Theory

Former Australian naval officer and sea-floor mapping expert, Peter Waring, has proposed a compelling new theory regarding the unsolved mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. Waring, a key member of the search team for the missing aircraft, postulates that the pilot deliberately guided the plane into an unexplored area of the Indian Ocean. The flight, carrying 239 passengers, mysteriously disappeared on March 8, 2014. Despite exhaustive searches, no wreckage has been discovered in the predetermined search areas.

Unraveling the Mystery of MH370

Waring joined the Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC), which led the search efforts, six months after the plane’s disappearance. Over the course of a year, he coordinated the search from Canberra, participating in various phases, including acoustic, sonar, and bathymetric surveys. The primary focus was on an area known as the Broken Ridge due to its challenging underwater terrain. However, these extensive scans yielded no debris from the flight, instead uncovering two Victorian-era shipwrecks.

A New Perspective on the Enigma

Waring’s theory is grounded in the meticulousness of the conducted scans, suggesting that if the plane had crashed in the scanned areas, the wreckage would have been detected. He aligns with the hypothesis of aviation expert and Boeing 777 pilot Simon Hardy. Hardy proposes that pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah may have intentionally flown the plane further into the Indian Ocean, executing a controlled ditching in the Geelvinck Fracture Zone.

Challenging the Official Narrative

This deep-sea trench would make the wreckage notoriously difficult to locate, potentially explaining why no evidence of the flight has been discovered thus far. Waring’s statements, coupled with Hardy’s hypothesis, challenge the official narrative and resurrect questions about the true final resting place of MH370. It raises the question: Could the plane’s wreckage indeed lie in this uncharted territory of the Indian Ocean?

Australia Aviation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

