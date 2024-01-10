en English
Australia

MG Motor Australia Raises Prices on MG 4 and ZS EV Range Amid Rising Costs

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
MG Motor Australia Raises Prices on MG 4 and ZS EV Range Amid Rising Costs

In an announcement that will affect both current and future owners of electric vehicles, MG Motor Australia has revealed an increase in pricing for its MG 4 model and the full ZS EV range. These price hikes, which stretch up to $2000, are attributed to a confluence of external factors including increased costs for raw materials, shipping, and currency fluctuations.

Higher Pricing for Model Year 23 and 24

The new pricing applies to the current Model Year 23 (MY23) and the forthcoming Model Year 24 (MY24) stock. This adjustment is set to impact potential buyers and has led to inquiries about the effective date of the price rise. In response, MG Motor Australia is yet to confirm whether existing orders will be price-protected against these changes.

Changes in Stamp Duty Exemption

In a significant shift for New South Wales citizens, drive-away prices will now include stamp duty. This marks a departure from the previous exemption that was in place until December 31, 2023. However, there is a silver lining for those customers who placed a deposit on an electric vehicle before January 1, 2024. These individuals remain eligible to claim the stamp duty exemption until June 30, 2024.

Shifts in the Electric Vehicle Market

Earlier in the year, the MG 4 Excite 51kWh briefly held the title of Australia’s cheapest EV. However, this accolade was quickly claimed by the BYD Dolphin, which managed to undercut the MG 4 by a mere $100. The recent price hikes do not include on-road costs, and customers are advised to check the MG Australia website for specific drive-away pricing in different states and territories. The changes come amidst a backdrop of fluctuating sales in the electric-car market. MG Australia reported a decline in sales of ZS EVs from the third to the fourth quarter of 2023, while MG 4 sales saw an increase. The prices of the remaining four models in the MG 4 line-up, however, have stayed steady.

0
Australia Automotive Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

