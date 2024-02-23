Mermaid Waters Mansion Sets New Record: A $7.7 Million Sale Ahead of Auction

Imagine a place where the sun kisses the horizon, water laps gently at the edge of manicured lawns, and luxury is not just an amenity but a way of life. This is the setting of a recent real estate transaction in Mermaid Waters, a suburb renowned for its serene waterfront properties and now, the site of a record-breaking sale. The property in question, Armorel, previously owned by influencer Rachel Dillon, has just been sold for an astonishing $7.7 million, surpassing all previous sales records in the area. But what makes this sale noteworthy isn't just the eye-watering figure; it's the story of the property, the people involved, and the changing face of luxury real estate in Australia.

Advertisment

The Jewel of Mermaid Waters

Armorel isn't just any property. Its design, inspired by the opulent resorts of south Florida, has earned it the title of Australia's best waterfront development at the Asia Property Awards. With six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and amenities that include a steel spiral staircase, a state-of-the-art media room, a sunken fire pit, and a 12m pontoon, Armorel is the epitome of luxury. The property was built on a plot purchased from Dillon for $1.985 million in January 2022 by developers Alissa Birch and Phillip Pezzi of Capital Luxury Residences, who transformed it into the masterpiece it is today.

A Record-Breaking Sale

Advertisment

The sale of Armorel for $7.7 million ahead of its scheduled auction set a new suburb record, eclipsing the previous high of $7.3 million - a figure also tied to a mansion bought by Dillon and her partner Tobi Pearce. This transaction, managed by agent Taylor Kleinberg, underscores the burgeoning demand for high-spec homes in Mermaid Waters. The international buyers, a family who had moved to Australia three years ago in search of their forever home, saw in Armorel not just a house, but a dream come true. Their significant cash transaction speaks volumes about the global appeal of Australia's luxury real estate market, particularly in unique, waterfront locations.

The Rising Tide of Mermaid Waters

The allure of Mermaid Waters is undeniable. Over the past 12 months, the area has witnessed a 5.9 percent increase in house prices, with a median price now standing at $1.7 million. This trend reflects a broader appetite for luxury living, combining the tranquility of waterfront locales with the convenience and splendor of modern, high-spec homes. As more people seek out their slice of paradise, places like Mermaid Waters become hotspots for both local and international buyers, eager to invest in more than just property, but a lifestyle.

As the dust settles on this landmark sale, the story of Armorel serves as a testament to the growing allure of luxury waterfront living in Australia. It's a narrative of aspiration, design excellence, and a changing real estate landscape where dreams, no matter how lavish, can find a place to call home.