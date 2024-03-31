Merino-Wool Judging: WA Youths Vie for National Spotlight in Wool Industry

In an old wool shed in country Western Australia, young aspiring farmers are taking part in a merino-wool judging competition, a critical step for those aiming to carve out a future in the agricultural sector. Wearing black suits and heavy work boots, they meticulously assess fleeces for quality and traits that matter to wool buyers and farmers. This competition not only tests their knowledge but also their presentation and professionalism, factors equally judged.

Competing Against the Best

Jake Faulkner, a 16-year-old agricultural student, embodies the dedication required to excel in these competitions. Despite a leg injury, Faulkner's determination underscores the competitive spirit and the sacrifices made by participants. Judges, like wool buyer Hayden Baker, emphasize the importance of professionalism in both appearance and terminology used during the competition. Success here can lead to national recognition, with winners progressing to compete on a larger stage.

More Than Just a Competition

For rural youths like Libby Hardingham, who represented WA at the national level at just 16, these competitions are invaluable. They offer a platform to meet industry professionals, gain insights, and develop skills that go beyond the judging ring. Hardingham's experience at the national competition in Tasmania, where she competed against much older participants, highlights the opportunities these events provide for networking, learning, and personal growth.

Preparing for a Future in Agriculture

Merino-wool judging competitions serve as a vital training ground for young individuals looking to enter the wool industry or agriculture more broadly. Through these events, participants learn not only about wool but also about the expectations of professionalism within the industry. As these young individuals strive for excellence in wool judging, they are also laying the groundwork for their future careers, making such competitions more than just a contest; they are a stepping stone to life on the land.