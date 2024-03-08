Menopause Impact: Australian Women Lose $60K in Retirement Savings, ASFA Reports

Menopause is not just a medical condition but a significant economic issue for Australian women, leading to a profound loss in retirement savings. Kerry McNamee's journey through early menopause, which led to her leaving the workforce, underscores a broader issue affecting thousands, with the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) revealing startling figures on the financial toll of menopausal symptoms.

Early Menopause: A Career and Financial Setback

At 37, Kerry McNamee faced early menopause after a surgical procedure, experiencing severe symptoms that hindered her career progress and mental health. The lack of support from her employer forced her into a difficult decision to leave her job, directly impacting her superannuation savings. Now, as a career engagement manager and an advocate for Menopause Friendly initiatives, McNamee is at the forefront of raising workplace awareness on menopause.

Quantifying the Financial Impact

Research by ASFA highlights the stark financial reality for women undergoing menopause. With an estimated 20,000 Australian women reducing their work hours and another 10,000 exiting the workforce annually due to menopausal symptoms, the economic consequences are significant. Women transitioning from full-time to part-time work can find themselves $25,000 worse off at retirement, while those forced to retire early may lose up to $60,000 from their retirement savings.

Policy and Workplace Changes Needed

The ASFA calls for urgent action to address this issue, suggesting that the federal government's recent decision to include superannuation contributions in paid parental leave should be extended to cover career breaks due to menopause. The need for a greater understanding of menopause's financial, social, and career impacts is echoed by both McNamee and ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty. As discussions unfold in the senate inquiry examining menopause's role in society, the push for policy and workplace adjustments to support affected women gains momentum.

The economic implications of menopause extend beyond individual women, affecting societal gender equity and retirement security. As awareness grows, the hope is for a shift in both policy and workplace culture to mitigate the financial disadvantages faced by women experiencing menopause.