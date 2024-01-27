Memory, Forgetting and Their Role in Shaping National Identity

The concept of national identity is a complex tapestry woven from collective memory, history, and a shared sense of belonging. But what happens when selective remembrance and forgetting begin to shape the fabric of this identity? This is the question that forms the heart of our exploration, from the halls of Australia's public offices to the forgotten battlefields of the First Peoples, and across international borders to the struggles of Palestinians and Ukrainians.

Myths in the Absence of Reflection

The absence of serious contemplation about national identity in Australia is a concerning trend. A poignant example of this is the lack of substantial discourse on the subject in public office and media. The new chair of the ABC, Kim Williams, stands out for wanting to steer the national broadcaster towards policy, intellect, and creativity. This sentiment, however, feels like a rarity in today's public discussions.

Forgetting the First Peoples

Perhaps nowhere is this trend more evident than in the aftermath of the 2023 referendum on the recognition of the First Peoples. Despite stirring significant public passion and receiving more votes than major political parties, this landmark event was quickly relegated to the shadows of public memory and media coverage. Meanwhile, the memory of World War I soldiers, immortalized in monuments across Australia, continues to endure. This is a stark contrast to the over 60,000 Aboriginal individuals who died in the decades leading up to Queensland's statehood. Their struggles remain largely invisible and unmemorialized.

International Echoes of Memory and Forgetting

These themes of selective memory and forgetting are not unique to Australia. Consider the case of the Nakba, which saw the violent displacement of the Palestinian people and the systematic destruction of their society, culture, and identity. Or reflect on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians living in Russia, in the face of persecution and forced Russification. These international narratives further highlight the crucial role of memory in shaping national identity.

In conclusion, it is high time for a reckoning with historical inaccuracies and a more robust engagement with the past. The struggle between memory and forgetting, particularly with regard to the First Peoples and the formation of national identity, is a narrative thread that needs to be followed with diligence and respect.