Memorial Garden for Abdallah and Sakr Children Unveiled in Sydney

In a moving tribute to four young lives tragically lost, a memorial garden was officially opened in Oatlands, western Sydney, on Saturday, February 3rd. The garden stands as a poignant testament to Antony, Angelina, Sienna, and Veronique Abdallah, and Sakr children, who were struck by a car while on a simple quest to buy ice cream in February 2020.

Commemoration Ceremony

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. Alongside them were the children's parents, Danny and Leila Abdallah, Bridget Sakr, and Craig Mackenzie, as well as a throng of friends and extended family members. The ceremony was conducted under the spiritual guidance of Maronite Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay, with the assistance of Sydney Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers. The event was marked by readings from Scripture, prayers, a reflective address from Bishop Tarabay, and music that intertwined contemporary Christian songs with traditional Maronite hymns.

Symbolic Gestures

As part of the ceremony, white doves and balloons, symbols of peace and hope, were released into the sky, and white roses, emblems of purity and innocence, were laid at the memorial. The families took turns addressing the attendees, sharing their thoughts and reflections on the past four years and expressing their hopes for the future. Danny Abdallah articulated his desire for the garden to serve as a reminder that it is possible to transmute suffering into purpose, while Ms. Sakr voiced her aspiration for the memorial site to bring light into the world, transforming a place of darkness into one of faith and love.

Legacy of Love

The Abdallah and Sakr families have previously publicly forgiven the driver responsible for the accident. They have also championed causes stemming from this tragedy, such as the annual i4give Day and advocacy for road safety legislation. The memorial garden, attended by over 200 people at its public unveiling, is now seen as a beacon of hope and a transformative space. It is a place where the community can honor the children and find solace and inspiration amidst the aftermath of a devastating tragedy.