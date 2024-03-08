Melissa Caddick's Edgecliff Penthouse Sells for $4 Million, Below Initial Hopes

The penthouse of the late fraudster Melissa Caddick in Edgecliff, Sydney, has finally found a buyer after six months on the market, selling for a figure closer to $4 million - well below the initial $5 million to $5.5 million price expectations.

This sale represents a significant development in the ongoing saga of Caddick's fraudulent activities and the liquidation of her assets. The three-bedroom penthouse, known for its south-west views and harbour views from the balcony, was sold by Sotheby's International, confirmed by a spokeswoman for the court-appointed receivers Jones Partners.

Background and Significance

Melissa Caddick, who mysteriously disappeared in November 2020 and was later declared dead, purchased the penthouse in 2016 for $2.55 million. Caddick was found to have engaged in fraudulent activities, including running a Ponzi scheme since 2012, leading to her family and friends being defrauded of approximately $23.5 million.

The sale of the penthouse is a crucial step in recouping losses for the out-of-pocket investors, with the liquidators' update indicating a return of 37 to 39 cents to the dollar from the Caddick estate.

The Sale Process

Initially hoped to surpass the tower's $5.1 million record, interest in the property was lackluster, prompting a withdrawal from auction last October and a revised guide price in November. Sotheby's International recently took over the listing with no publicized guide price.

The sale's confirmation comes as a relief to those affected by Caddick's Ponzi scheme, offering a partial return on their investments. This transaction also marks the near completion of the liquidation of Caddick's assets, following the sale of her Dover Heights house and the auction of over 100 high-end possessions.