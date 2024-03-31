Melbourne's Bike Path Dilemma: From Queens Avenue to Derby Crescent Controversy

Residents in Melbourne's south-east who previously united to halt the construction of a bike path on Queens Avenue due to environmental concerns are now facing internal discord. The proposed relocation of the path to Derby Crescent has sparked new protests and highlighted community divisions over urban development and green space preservation.

Roots of Controversy

After successfully campaigning against the original bike path plan on Queens Avenue, which would have led to the removal of 250 trees, residents are now at odds over a new proposal. The Level Crossing Removal Authority has identified Derby Crescent as a potential alternative, aiming to connect key suburban stations and trails. This shift has resulted in the formation of the Derby Residents Group, which opposes the new route due to similar concerns over tree removal and the loss of parking spaces.

Community at a Crossroads

The Derby Residents Group has been proactive in its opposition, gathering signatures for a petition and engaging in visible protest actions. Despite their efforts, the divide within the community has grown, with some feeling abandoned by those who were their allies in the Queens Avenue campaign. The situation is further complicated by reports of strained neighbor relations and disagreements over the best way forward.

Seeking Solutions

