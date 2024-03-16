Melbourne's Bendigo Hotel to Close Amid Insurance Crisis, Talks for Government Lifeline

Melbourne's live music scene faces a significant blow as The Bendigo Hotel in Collingwood announces closure due to a staggering 300% increase in public liability insurance costs. This development comes amidst discussions between Music Victoria and the state government for potential access to a state-owned insurance solution, aiming to combat the ongoing crisis impacting live music venues across the city.

Background of the Crisis

The Bendigo Hotel, a cherished venue in Melbourne's metal music community, has been forced to call last drinks at the end of March. Owner Guy Palermo cites untenable financial pressures, including a 30% rent hike and a fourfold increase in public liability insurance fees since 2020, as key reasons for the closure. Despite surviving the challenges posed by COVID-19, the venue has not been able to overcome the combined effects of rising costs and declining patronage, which have been exacerbated by inflation and increased alcohol taxes.

Efforts to Address the Insurance Hike

Music Victoria has confirmed ongoing discussions with the state government to explore the possibility of granting live music venues access to the Victorian Management Insurance Authority. This move aims to address what has been identified as a market failure in the insurance industry, particularly affecting the live music sector. Music Victoria's chief, Simone Schinkel, emphasizes the urgency of the situation, underscoring the need for concrete evidence to present to the government. The closure of The Bendigo Hotel underscores the pressing need for intervention to preserve Melbourne's vibrant live music scene.

Community and Government Response

The Bendigo Hotel's plight has sparked reactions from both the local community and political figures. Independent councillor Stephen Jolly has voiced his concerns, emphasizing the need for state and federal government action to prevent further venue closures. In response, Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brook has highlighted previous support for live music venues but acknowledged that regulating the insurance industry falls under federal jurisdiction. The federal government's stance remains to be seen as the community rallies to support The Bendigo Hotel in its final weeks of operation.

As The Bendigo Hotel prepares to bid farewell, the broader implications of its closure resonate across Melbourne's live music community. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing cultural institutions in urban environments, calling for innovative solutions to sustain the arts and entertainment sectors. The ongoing dialogue between Music Victoria and the state government offers a glimmer of hope, yet the immediate future of live music in Melbourne hangs in the balance.