Melbourne Water Challenges Frankston's Highrise Plan Over Flood, Inundation Risks

Melbourne's floodplain authority, Melbourne Water, has raised serious objections to Frankston's ambitious city center redevelopment plan, highlighting overlooked flood risks and coastal inundation threats due to rising sea levels. This development, featuring proposed highrise buildings near the beach, has sparked a significant community debate over its environmental and safety implications.

Concerns Over Flood Risks and Coastal Inundation

In its submission, Melbourne Water criticized the Frankston Metropolitan Activity Centre Structure Plan for failing to consider flood risks in designated development areas. Emphasizing the importance of addressing climate change impacts and sea-level rise, the authority expressed concerns about the plan's silence on flooding and coastal inundation issues. This neglect raises questions about the future safety of developments and their resilience to extreme weather events.

Community and Authority Reactions

The masterplan has divided Frankston's community, with some viewing the proposed highrises as an economic opportunity, while others, fearing the "Great Wall of Frankston," foresee environmental and safety hazards. Melbourne Water's stern critique adds a significant layer of complexity to the debate, advocating for a delay in the plan's implementation until new flood modeling results, expected by mid-2025, are available. Despite this, the Frankston council is proceeding with the plan, leaving its ultimate fate in the hands of an independent planning panel and, eventually, the Planning Minister.

Moving Forward Amidst Controversy

Frankston's path to redevelopment is fraught with challenges, not least of which is the need to reconcile growth aspirations with environmental sustainability and safety concerns. Melbourne Water's recommendations underscore the importance of incorporating climate risk assessments into urban planning, a message that resonates beyond Frankston. As the debate continues, the community, council, and developers must navigate these complex issues to achieve a balance between development and disaster resilience.

As Frankston's redevelopment plan moves towards a decision, the controversy it has sparked serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need to integrate environmental foresight into urban planning. The outcome of this debate could set a precedent for how cities worldwide approach development in the face of climate change and rising sea levels, making the decisions made in Frankston resonate far beyond its shores.