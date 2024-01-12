Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated

In a series of alarming incidents, a tobacco store located in Melbourne’s south-west encountered back-to-back fires within a span of 24 hours. The second fire erupted when a vehicle crashed into the store, adding an unexpected twist to the already tense situation. The local police and fire departments are scrutinizing these incidents, treating them as suspicious, with a potential link to the crime world.

Unsettling Fires and Criminal Undertones

The first fire incident took place just before 4am on Thursday when unknown offenders broke the storefront’s window and set the shop ablaze. Barely a day had passed when emergency crews were called to the scene again, this time around 5am on Friday. In an eerie repetition of events, the store was in flames, but this time, a burnt-out car lay inside the shop, a stark reminder of the vehicular crash that preceded the fire.

The investigators are viewing these fires as targeted attacks. They are also exploring potential connections to a spate of similar fire incidents that have plagued tobacco shops across Melbourne and regional Victoria over the past year. These fires are believed to be a byproduct of a violent conflict brewing among crime groups over illegal tobacco.

Law Enforcement Actions

Victoria Police have been relentlessly probing these incidents. Their investigative efforts led to the arrest of three men on Friday, who are allegedly associated with the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. The arrested individuals are suspected to be linked not only to the fires at the Altona store but also to an arson attack on a tobacco shop in Croydon on Christmas day.

Taskforce Lunar: A Specialized Response

In light of these unsettling events, detectives from Taskforce Lunar have stepped in to investigate these incidents as targeted attacks. This taskforce was established in response to nearly 30 fire incidents at Victorian businesses, primarily tobacco stores, over a six-month period. Their expertise is now crucial in unraveling the truth behind these suspicious fires, bringing the offenders to justice, and restoring peace to the local community.