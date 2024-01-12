en English
Accidents

Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Arson Suspected

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Arson Suspected

In a disturbing series of events, a tobacco store in Melbourne’s south-west has become the target of suspected arson attacks, with a vehicle crashing into the store and setting it ablaze. This marks the second fire at the store within a span of 24 hours, raising alarm among local businesses regarding their safety and security.

Repeat Fires Raise Suspicions

After the first blaze was reported at the Freechoice Tobacconist shopfront earlier, another fire broke out just before dawn on Friday. The Melbourne tobacco store fire was confined to the vehicle and the storefront, causing minor damage. However, the repetition of the incident in such a short span has led investigators to treat these as targeted attacks.

Investigations Underway

Detectives from Taskforce Lunar, formed in response to a spate of fires at Victorian businesses, mainly tobacco stores, are investigating the incidents. The taskforce is probing potential links to organized crime groups. A burnt-out ute found in a nearby park is believed to be connected to the fires. Authorities are also examining whether these incidents are related to other recent fires at tobacco shops in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Conflict in the Shadows

Police suspect that these arson attacks may be linked to an ongoing violent conflict known as the tobacco wars between crime groups. This conflict over illegal tobacco is resulting in a series of firebombings targeting tobacco stores. An arson chemist will attend the scene to gather evidence, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Accidents
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

