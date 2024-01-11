Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit Twice by Fires in 24 Hours: A String of Arson Attacks?

A tobacco store in Melbourne’s south-west has become the latest focal point of a burgeoning crime scene, following two fire incidents within a 24-hour period. The store caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the establishment, marking the second time that flames have engulfed the premises in just one day. Authorities have labeled the incidents as suspicious and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Recurring Fires Raise Alarm

The repeated fires at the same location have raised eyebrows and triggered concerns about safety. The possibility of the store being the target of intentional arson attacks is currently being explored. The investigation is expected to involve detailed forensic examination of the scene, collection of witness statements, and analysis of any available surveillance footage to ascertain the cause of the fires and identify potential suspects.

Links to Ongoing Crime Wars?

Interestingly, this is not the first time that tobacco stores in Melbourne and regional Victoria have been damaged by fires. Over the past year, several such incidents, believed to be linked to an ongoing conflict over illegal tobacco between crime groups, have been reported. In most of these cases, offenders have been known to smash the front window of the establishment, throw jerry cans inside, and set the store on fire.

A Burnt-Out Ute and The Mystery Deepens

Adding another layer to the mystery, a burnt-out ute was found in the vicinity of the recently attacked store. Police believe that there is a strong likelihood of this ute being linked to the blaze. Furthermore, the shop’s front window was smashed, and jerry cans were found inside the store, mirroring the modus operandi seen in previous attacks.

As the community holds its breath, awaiting updates on these unsettling events, the law enforcement officials continue their inquiry. Meanwhile, the series of fires have prompted the formation of Taskforce Lunar, aimed at investigating the fires across various businesses in Victoria, including tobacco stores.