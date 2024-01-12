en English
Accidents

Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit by Twin Fires in Suspected Arson

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
A wave of trepidation has swept across Melbourne’s south-west following a string of suspicious fires at a local tobacco store. The shop, situated in Altona, was set ablaze not once but twice, all within a span of 24 hours, marking a distressing escalation of what investigators believe to be an ongoing conflict between rival criminal groups over illicit tobacco.

Pattern of Fires Raises Alarm

The incidents have raised more than just eyebrows. They have triggered profound concerns about safety and security in the area. This particular tobacco store is not an isolated target. Investigators from Taskforce Lunar reveal that it forms part of a larger pattern of deliberate attacks on tobacco stores across Melbourne. Alarmingly, almost 30 similar incidents have been reported in the past six months alone, signaling a chilling trend that authorities must swiftly address.

Tracing the Trail of Crime

In their quest to unearth the truth, detectives are treating the fires as targeted attacks. A burnt-out white ute, discovered at the scene, could serve as a critical lead. Authorities believe this vehicle is linked to the fires, potentially providing a trail back to the culprits. As investigations progress, the focus sharpens on any possible connections between the two fires and individuals who may hold a motive to target the tobacco store.

Searching for Motives and Connections

Organized crime groups are under the authorities’ microscope, suspected of fueling the ongoing dispute. As the tendrils of inquiry continue to spread, it is hoped that answers will soon emerge, shedding light on the motives behind these incidents and potentially preventing further such attacks. Until then, the residents of Melbourne’s south-west can only watch, wait, and hope for swift justice.

Accidents Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

