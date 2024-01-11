en English
Accidents

Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit by Suspicious Vehicle Crash and Fire Twice in 24 Hours

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit by Suspicious Vehicle Crash and Fire Twice in 24 Hours

In a suburban tobacco store in Melbourne’s south-west, a series of suspicious events have unfolded, raising concerns and prompting a rigorous investigation by local authorities. Within a 24-hour span, the store was subject to two separate incidents, the most recent being a vehicle deliberately driven into the outlet, causing a fire.

Foul Play Suspected

The consecutive incidents at the tobacco store are being treated with high suspicion. The fact that the store caught fire twice within such a short timeframe is alarming, prompting speculation of foul play. The initial incident’s details remain undisclosed, however, the subsequent event involved a vehicle crashing into the store and sparking a fire. Both fires are under investigation for potential connections and causes.

Connection to Illicit Tobacco Trade

Police are treating these incidents as targeted attacks, suspecting a link to an ongoing violent conflict related to the illicit tobacco trade. Taskforce Lunar, which is currently investigating dozens of other arson attacks across Melbourne connected to the ‘tobacco wars’, is spearheading the investigation. The arsonists reportedly smashed the front window, threw containers of fuel into the business, and set it ablaze. A burnt-out ute linked to the blaze was found in a nearby park.

Call for Witnesses

The area surrounding the store has been cordoned off as a crime scene. Authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with pertinent information to come forward. This incident is one among over 30 similar occurrences targeting businesses, primarily tobacco stores, in Victoria since March 2023. The police are also investigating whether a suspicious vehicle crash and fire in a nearby carpark are linked to the store incidents. The targeted attacks are believed to be part of an ongoing feud between rival crime syndicates involved in the illicit tobacco market in Victoria.

Accidents Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

