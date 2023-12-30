en English
Australia

Melbourne-Sydney Flight Corridor: Rising From the Pandemic Ashes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST
The Melbourne to Sydney flight corridor, one of the most frequented in the world, saw an upswing of 14% in 2023, registering over 9.3 million travelers. This surge indicates a promising rebound in Australian domestic travel in the post-pandemic era, despite still being 6% short of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Data from OAG highlights the dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in global air travel, commanding seven of the top 10 international and nine of the top 10 domestic travel routes.

Melbourne-Sydney Route: A Revenue Powerhouse

The Melbourne to Sydney route, a significant contributor to Australian domestic travel, generated a whopping $1.21 billion in revenue in the first half of 2023. This figure is nearly double the pre-pandemic period, even with an 11% dip in passenger numbers. Qantas, however, begs to differ, arguing that their revenue has not yet bounced back to the pre-pandemic levels.

Competition on the Route

Regional Express is striving to make its mark on this route but is grappling with the challenge of securing landing slots at Sydney Airport. This is due to the stronghold of dominant players like Qantas and Virgin. The route, connecting Melbourne’s Tullamarine to Sydney’s Kingsford Smith, has an average flight time of approximately one hour and nine minutes and is operated by Qantas seven times a week under the flight number QF498.

Global Air Travel Trends

On the global front, the busiest international travel corridor was between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, witnessing a 50% increase from 2022, yet 12% lower than in 2019. The world’s busiest airport was Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, with over 61 million seats, followed by Dubai International, Tokyo International, and London Heathrow. Despite not reaching 2019 levels, London Heathrow continues to be a crucial hub for global air travel.

Australia Aviation Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

