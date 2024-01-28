Melbourne Scientists Pioneer Nutritious Food for Space Missions

Scientists at the University of Melbourne are taking a giant leap in space research, aiming to revolutionize the way astronauts eat during their missions. They're working towards creating fresh, nutritious food that goes beyond the traditional freeze-dried meals, a critical requirement for longer missions to the moon and Mars planned by NASA.

Automated Farming in Space

The project, spearheaded by Professor Sigfredo Fuentes, is part of the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plant Science for Space. This collaborative endeavor involves five Australian universities and 38 organizations, including NASA. The research team uses farm bots - robots equipped with digital sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and facial analysis technology - to grow prototype plants such as cos lettuce, basil, coriander, and kale. These farmbots can automate crucial farming processes like planting, irrigation, harvesting, pest control, and monitoring environmental factors. An electronic nose (e-nose) helps determine the plants' needs by sniffing out different aroma profiles, contributing to the development of an automated system vital for long-term space missions.

Fighting Menu Fatigue in Space

Besides growing food, the researchers are also exploring innovative concepts such as 3D-printed food and microencapsulation. These techniques could offer a diversified diet and combat "menu fatigue" among astronauts - a phenomenon that can lead to appetite loss and deteriorating health over time. Fuentes envisions a future where all necessities, including food, medicine, and materials, could be grown and produced in space through an intelligent system managed by AI.

The research also includes simulating microgravity conditions on Earth to study how it affect the sensory experiences of eating. A zero-gravity chair is used to simulate these conditions, and a biosensor app measures the consumer's physiological responses. In a unique twist to the research, Fuentes is engaged in a personal project to create 'space beer' to test these effects.