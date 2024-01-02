Melbourne Real Estate Agent Denied Refund in Counterfeit Sneaker Case Involving a Minor

In a peculiar turn of events, a Melbourne real estate agent’s significant investment in limited-edition sneakers has culminated in a legal battle with an unlikely adversary—a teenage reseller. The agent reportedly spent nearly $30,000 on multiple pairs of the coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1 sneakers. However, this high-stakes purchase turned sour when suspicions arose regarding the sneakers’ authenticity. The sneakers, which were originally released in 2020 in fixed quantities and sold via an exclusive raffle system, were subsequently authenticated and confirmed to be counterfeit.

Legal Proceedings and the Tribunal’s Verdict

Upon this disheartening revelation, the real estate agent demanded a refund, propelling the dispute into the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT). The tribunal, presided over by member Katherine Metcalf, delivered a verdict that seemingly defied common logic: the real estate agent was denied a refund. The reason? The contract was made with a minor.

The sneaker reseller was only 17 at the time of the sale, a minor in legal terms, and thus lacked the full legal capacity to enter into contracts. Significantly, the real estate agent was aware of the reseller’s age at the time of the transaction, and the deals were sealed while the reseller was still a minor. In contract law, minors are often protected, with their agreements deemed voidable at their discretion.

Clearing the Father’s Involvement

Further complicating the narrative, the teenager’s father was roped into the conflict. He became involved after his son stopped communicating with the buyer, reportedly due to threats and harassment. However, VCAT cleared the father of any responsibility concerning the sneaker agreement, dismissing any claims against him.

A Cautionary Tale

This case serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of not only verifying the authenticity of expensive purchases but also the legal capacity of the individuals involved in such transactions. The allure of exclusive, limited-edition items can often blur our judgment, leading to costly missteps. In this instance, the real estate agent’s pursuit of these fashionable sneakers has resulted in a costly lesson in both fashion commerce and contract law.