en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Melbourne Radio Debut of Kyle and Jackie O Delayed Despite $200 Million Contract

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Melbourne Radio Debut of Kyle and Jackie O Delayed Despite $200 Million Contract

Radio enthusiasts in Melbourne eagerly anticipating the arrival of the popular duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on their airwaves will have to wait a bit longer. The expected debut of the Sydney-based pair, known for their magnetic presence and impressive ratings, has been postponed, with no definite date confirmed for the commencement of their broadcasting in Melbourne.

High Expectations Met with Delay

Signing a hefty 10-year contract extension with the Australian Radio Network (ARN) at the end of last year, the radio duo was set to expand their reach to Melbourne. This contract, valued at a staggering $200 million, involves the syndication of their widely-acclaimed show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. However, the much-anticipated debut has been put on hold, causing a stir among their eager fans.

A Dominant Force in the Radio Landscape

Kyle and Jackie O have been a formidable force in Sydney’s FM radio scene, consistently delivering high ratings. Their show, which airs during the breakfast slot, has seen a significant peak audience share, reaching 17.9% in June. This impressive reach underscores the duo’s popularity and the high expectations surrounding their Melbourne debut.

Assurance from the Parent Company

Despite the delay, ARN, the parent company, has reassured fans that the launch will happen soon. The duo is scheduled to return from their holiday break on Sydney’s KIIS FM on the upcoming Monday. While Melbourne’s audience awaits, it remains to be seen how this delay will affect the duo’s anticipated expansion and what new dynamics they will bring to Melbourne’s radio landscape.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
9 mins ago
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
In a heartfelt revelation that underscores the depth of family bonds in the rough-and-tumble world of professional rugby, Terrell May, a dynamic force on the field and a shining star of the Sydney Roosters, has candidly expressed his aspiration to share the turf with his brothers, Taylan and Tyrone May. All three siblings, each bearing
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
Sydney's Chinatown Rejuvenates: A Tale of Resurgence Amid the Pandemic
16 mins ago
Sydney's Chinatown Rejuvenates: A Tale of Resurgence Amid the Pandemic
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
17 mins ago
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Shepparton on High Alert for Potential Flooding as Goulburn River Peaks
10 mins ago
Shepparton on High Alert for Potential Flooding as Goulburn River Peaks
Plus Architecture's Innovative Approach to South East Queensland's Housing Challenge
11 mins ago
Plus Architecture's Innovative Approach to South East Queensland's Housing Challenge
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
15 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
2 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
2 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
4 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
4 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
5 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
6 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
6 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
6 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
UFC Fighter Mario Bautista: A Silent Warrior Prepping for the Spotlight
6 mins
UFC Fighter Mario Bautista: A Silent Warrior Prepping for the Spotlight
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app