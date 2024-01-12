Melbourne Radio Debut of Kyle and Jackie O Delayed Despite $200 Million Contract

Radio enthusiasts in Melbourne eagerly anticipating the arrival of the popular duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on their airwaves will have to wait a bit longer. The expected debut of the Sydney-based pair, known for their magnetic presence and impressive ratings, has been postponed, with no definite date confirmed for the commencement of their broadcasting in Melbourne.

High Expectations Met with Delay

Signing a hefty 10-year contract extension with the Australian Radio Network (ARN) at the end of last year, the radio duo was set to expand their reach to Melbourne. This contract, valued at a staggering $200 million, involves the syndication of their widely-acclaimed show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. However, the much-anticipated debut has been put on hold, causing a stir among their eager fans.

A Dominant Force in the Radio Landscape

Kyle and Jackie O have been a formidable force in Sydney’s FM radio scene, consistently delivering high ratings. Their show, which airs during the breakfast slot, has seen a significant peak audience share, reaching 17.9% in June. This impressive reach underscores the duo’s popularity and the high expectations surrounding their Melbourne debut.

Assurance from the Parent Company

Despite the delay, ARN, the parent company, has reassured fans that the launch will happen soon. The duo is scheduled to return from their holiday break on Sydney’s KIIS FM on the upcoming Monday. While Melbourne’s audience awaits, it remains to be seen how this delay will affect the duo’s anticipated expansion and what new dynamics they will bring to Melbourne’s radio landscape.