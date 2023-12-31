Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

As the world holds its breath in anticipation of 2024, Melbourne is gearing up for a massive New Year’s Eve celebration, with more than 400,000 people expected to flood the city’s central business district. The City of Melbourne is pulling out all stops for a spectacular $4.4 million event, promising a sky ablaze with fireworks and a sea of sparkling hats under the theme ‘All that sparkles’.

The Lessons of the Past

Drawing from the lessons of the previous year, when pedestrians were trapped in a tunnel, the city is taking stringent measures to manage foot traffic and prevent overcrowding. This includes restricting public access to the underpass and shutting down train stations in the city loop right before the stroke of midnight. Revelers will instead be directed to Southern Cross or Flinders Street stations.

A Strong Police Presence

Victoria Police are preparing for a significant presence in the city, deploying specialist teams and exercising additional powers under the Control of Weapons Act. Random bag checks will be conducted in designated areas such as Melbourne’s CBD, St Kilda foreshore, and Geelong CBD. The police have issued a stern warning against carrying weapons, and several streets will be closed for crowd management.

Choosing to Celebrate at Home

While the public festivities will attract their fair share of revelers, some, like Bec Jones and Rita Alsabti, prefer to bid farewell to 2023 from the comfort of their homes. For others, like Mitch Lederman, the New Year’s Eve celebration is a beacon of hope, lighting the way for a better year after a decidedly challenging 2023.