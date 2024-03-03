Melbourne Mum Wins Big in Sunrise Qantas Giveaway, Plans Tropical Birthday Surprise

In a stroke of luck that sparked joy and disbelief, Melbourne's Susana Minguez became the inaugural winner of the Sunrise Qantas Marketplace Points giveaway, setting her sights on a warm birthday getaway for her husband. On a memorable Monday, Susana, a devoted viewer of Sunrise, was taken aback when she was awarded 500,000 Qantas Points, alongside a fashion pack worth over $3000, courtesy of the Qantas Marketplace. The delighted winner expressed her intentions to whisk her husband away for a tropical celebration, escaping the cold of an Australian August.

Advertisment

A Surprise Call That Changed Everything

The excitement unfolded live as Nat Barr and Matt Shrivington, hosts of Sunrise, dialed Susana, delivering the unexpected news. The Melbourne mum, momentarily lost for words, shared her gratitude and excitement over the phone. Her win not only included a hefty sum of Qantas Points but also a fashionable bonus pack, adding to the celebration. Susana's reaction, a mix of shock and happiness, underscored the personal significance of the prize, aiming to create an unforgettable birthday for her husband.

Turning Points Into Memories

Advertisment

Susana's plans for the points highlight a heartwarming narrative of love and appreciation. With her husband's 40th birthday on the horizon, she envisioned a getaway to a destination with the warmth missing in Australia during August. This thoughtful gesture, made possible by her windfall, emphasizes the hard work and dedication of her partner, promising a celebration that transcends the ordinary. The additional fashion pack from Qantas Marketplace adds an extra layer of excitement to their upcoming adventure.

More Than Just Points

The Sunrise Qantas Marketplace Points giveaway is more than a contest; it's a gateway to unforgettable experiences for lucky winners like Susana. With 2.5 million Qantas Points up for grabs throughout the week, the giveaway offers viewers the chance to dream big. The Qantas Marketplace, featuring over 1200 brands including tech giants and fashion frontrunners, provides a unique opportunity for Qantas Frequent Flyers to indulge in a shopping spree, further enriched by exclusive discounts and bonus points offers valid until March 10, 2024.

As Susana and her husband look forward to a sun-soaked celebration, their story serves as a reminder of the joy and possibilities that come with unexpected wins. The Sunrise Qantas Marketplace Points giveaway not only rewards loyal viewers but also fuels aspirations, turning points into cherished memories.