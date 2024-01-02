en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Melbourne Metal Recycling Facility Engulfed in Major Fire

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
Melbourne Metal Recycling Facility Engulfed in Major Fire

Yesterday, a significant fire broke out at the Pacific Metal Group factory, a metal recycling facility based in Laverton North, Melbourne. The incident led to a thick blanket of black smoke enveloping parts of the city. The fire was initially reported at 1:51 pm, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Immediate Response and Evacuation

More than 60 firefighters were immediately dispatched to the site. They battled the blaze with 14 fire trucks, focusing their efforts on controlling the fire that involved a substantial amount of recycling material. Nearly a dozen workers were safely evacuated from the factory premises without any reported injuries. Additionally, Victoria Police spearheaded the evacuation of nearby factories as a safety measure.

(Read Also: Melbourne Victory Tops A-League After Fan Violence, Emphasizes Continuous Effort)

No Immediate Threat to Community

Despite the severity of the fire, Fire Rescue Victoria assured the public there was no immediate threat to the community. However, residents in the vicinity were advised to avoid the area and take precautions to safeguard against smoke inhalation. The smoke advisory extended to residents in western suburbs of Melbourne, underlining the far-reaching impact of the incident.

(Read Also: Road Accident Survivor Kerryn Grafton’s Recovery Journey Shines Light on ‘Hidden Road Toll’)

Environmental Measures and Continuing Efforts

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) was on-site to monitor the air quality and ensure the firewater runoff did not contaminate local waterways. Additional support was provided by agencies such as Melbourne Water and Ambulance Victoria. The fire was eventually brought under control by 5:30 pm, however, it was expected to continue burning throughout the night. The Teleboom, a piece of specialized firefighting equipment, was unfortunately unavailable to assist as it has been disassembled since the previous year.

Read More

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Aboard Aircraft at Haneda Airport Spurs Evacuation, Investigation Underway

By Safak Costu

Japan in 'Battle Against Time' Following Devastating Earthquake

By Safak Costu

Fireworks Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Chelyabinsk Highlights Risks

By Safak Costu

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Tauhei, Waikato: A Community Mourns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives i ...
@Accidents · 58 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives i ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

By Safak Costu

Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's Transport Sector
Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
6 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
11 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
11 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
19 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
29 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
36 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
36 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
36 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app