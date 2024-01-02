Melbourne Metal Recycling Facility Engulfed in Major Fire

Yesterday, a significant fire broke out at the Pacific Metal Group factory, a metal recycling facility based in Laverton North, Melbourne. The incident led to a thick blanket of black smoke enveloping parts of the city. The fire was initially reported at 1:51 pm, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Immediate Response and Evacuation

More than 60 firefighters were immediately dispatched to the site. They battled the blaze with 14 fire trucks, focusing their efforts on controlling the fire that involved a substantial amount of recycling material. Nearly a dozen workers were safely evacuated from the factory premises without any reported injuries. Additionally, Victoria Police spearheaded the evacuation of nearby factories as a safety measure.

No Immediate Threat to Community

Despite the severity of the fire, Fire Rescue Victoria assured the public there was no immediate threat to the community. However, residents in the vicinity were advised to avoid the area and take precautions to safeguard against smoke inhalation. The smoke advisory extended to residents in western suburbs of Melbourne, underlining the far-reaching impact of the incident.

Environmental Measures and Continuing Efforts

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) was on-site to monitor the air quality and ensure the firewater runoff did not contaminate local waterways. Additional support was provided by agencies such as Melbourne Water and Ambulance Victoria. The fire was eventually brought under control by 5:30 pm, however, it was expected to continue burning throughout the night. The Teleboom, a piece of specialized firefighting equipment, was unfortunately unavailable to assist as it has been disassembled since the previous year.

