Australia

Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang

In a startling case that has gripped Melbourne, 65-year-old Peter Burgess has admitted to a string of violent offenses, including arson and property damage. Burgess confessed to his crimes in the Melbourne County Court, where he is facing multiple charges. His actions, which involved setting fire to vehicles and a residential property while the occupants were still inside, were allegedly committed under the directives of the Comancheroes motorcycle gang.

The Trail of Destruction

Burgess’s crime spree began in February 2022 when he deflated the tires of a vehicle parked outside a commercial property in Brunswick before setting it ablaze. His reign of terror didn’t stop there. He later ignited a Datsun car and the front door of a house in Black Rock. The occupants of the house woke up to the danger and managed to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, sparing their home from destruction.

The Arrest and Confessions

When police confronted Burgess at his residence in Beaumaris, he claimed that the Comancheroes were forcing his hand. Upon his arrest and during his subsequent police interview, Burgess shocked officers with his chilling threats. He claimed that his actions were ‘just a down payment’ and ominously hinted at further violence upon his release from jail.

In a surprising twist, Burgess expressed regret for not having been able to set another car on fire due to a lack of petrol. Seemingly remorseless, he reflected on the consequences of his actions while enjoying a beer at home. Burgess is due to be sentenced on February 9, putting an end to a dark chapter in Melbourne’s history.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

