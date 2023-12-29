en English
Australia

Melbourne Man Charged with Multiple Sex Offences Following Public Appeal

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST
A 52-year-old resident of Heidelberg Heights in Melbourne’s north-east has been apprehended and charged with 13 serious offences, subsequent to incidents at St Kilda Beach and Beaconsfield Parade in Middle Park. The charges encompass a range of sexual crimes, including sexual activity in the presence of a minor, sexual conduct directed at another, sexual exposure, and the commission of indictable offences while on bail.

Public Appeal Leads to Arrest

The arrest came about following a public appeal for information related to two sexual assaults that occurred on December 26, 2022, and January 8, 2023. In one particularly disturbing incident, the man allegedly exposed himself and performed a sexual act in the presence of two teenage girls. Thanks to community tips, Victoria Police were able to trace and arrest the accused in Preston.

Exhibits Seized in House Search

Upon conducting a search of the man’s residence, police seized several undisclosed exhibits. However, Victoria Police have refrained from sharing specific details about them at this stage of the investigation.

Scheduled Court Appearance

The accused has been granted bail and is now due to face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on January 29, 2024. This case has triggered a public response from Victoria Police, who are encouraging citizens to download the Sky News Australia app for regular news updates and to stay informed about ongoing investigations.

Australia Crime Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

