en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Melbourne Man Charged With 13 Sexual Offenses Following Public Appeal

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:36 am EST
Melbourne Man Charged With 13 Sexual Offenses Following Public Appeal

In a shocking turn of events, a 52-year-old man hailing from Heidelberg Heights, a suburb in Melbourne’s north-east, has been arrested and charged with 13 severe sexual offenses. The charges stem from two separate incidents involving two teenage girls at St Kilda Beach, a popular beachside suburb in Melbourne, and Beaconsfield Parade in Middle Park.

Public Appeal Leads to Arrest

Victoria Police launched a public appeal for information relating to two sexual assaults that transpired in late 2022 and early 2023. The first took place along Beaconsfield Parade in Middle Park on December 26, 2022, and the second unfolded near the waters of St Kilda Beach on January 8, 2023. The latter incident saw the accused allegedly expose himself and perform a lewd act in front of the teenagers.

In response to the appeal issued in October, members of the community came forward with information that played a crucial role in the investigation. The man was subsequently arrested in Preston.

Severe Charges and Court Appearance

The accused is facing a slew of charges including sexual activity in the presence of a child, sexual activity directed at another, sexual exposure, and committing indictable offenses while on bail. This arrest marks a significant development in a case that has rattled the local community and led to widespread concern.

Search and Seizure at the Accused’s Residence

Following the arrest, police executed a search at the man’s residence in Heidelberg Heights. Several items were seized during the search. However, the nature and significance of these items, possibly serving as evidence, have yet to be disclosed by the police.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the man has been granted bail. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on January 29, 2024, where he will face the allegations. The case continues to draw public attention, given the nature of the offenses and the community’s instrumental role in the arrest.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Police in Pursuit of Bassendean Assailant: Community Assistance Sought

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage

By Salman Khan

Manhunt Underway for Three Men Following Attempted Kidnapping in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks a ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks a ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade

By Salman Khan

West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth

By Salman Khan

Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
Patrick Yazbek: From Europe to Asian Cup, A Rising Star in Australian Football

By Salman Khan

Patrick Yazbek: From Europe to Asian Cup, A Rising Star in Australian Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
2 mins
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
2 mins
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
3 mins
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
4 mins
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
5 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
5 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
6 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
7 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
7 mins
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
15 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app