Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal

A 52-year-old man from Heidelberg Heights, a suburb in Melbourne’s north-east, has been apprehended and charged with multiple grave sexual offences. The arrest followed a public appeal by Victoria Police seeking information related to two sexual assaults at St Kilda Beach, occurring late in 2022 and early in 2023. Community tips played a crucial role in the investigation, leading to the man’s arrest in Preston.

Charges and Incidents

There are 13 charges levelled against the man, including sexual activity in the presence of a child, sexual activity directed at another, sexual exposure, and committing indictable offences while on bail. The incidents, which led to these charges, took place on December 26, 2022, along Beaconsfield Parade in Middle Park, and on January 8, 2023, near the water at St Kilda Beach. The accused allegedly approached two teenage girls and performed a lewd act.

Evidence Seizure

Subsequent to the arrest, police seized various items from the man’s residence in Heidelberg Heights. The nature of these exhibits, potentially serving as evidence, has not been disclosed by the police.

Upcoming Court Appearance

Despite the severity of the allegations, the accused has been granted bail and is scheduled to stand before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on January 29, 2024. The case will undoubtedly draw public attention, given the nature of the offences and the community’s involvement in the man’s apprehension.