Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing

In a case that rocked the medical community in Melbourne, Dr. Rizwan Sami, a general practitioner, found himself at the center of allegations of professional misconduct. The claims stemmed from a disputed sexual encounter with a 23-year-old woman, a former patient of his, in the restrooms of St Kilda’s Esplanade Hotel in March 2019.

Contentious Encounter

According to the woman’s account, the encounter began as consensual but soon turned violent. She claimed that Dr. Sami forced himself on her, an allegation the doctor vehemently denied. He maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual and that he ceased when he acknowledged that she was his patient.

The Tribunal’s Proceedings

The Medical Board of Australia took these accusations seriously and referred the case to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), resulting in a four-day hearing. However, the evidence presented before the tribunal was fraught with inconsistencies, largely due to the heavy intoxication of both parties at the time of the incident.

Verdict and Its Implications

Despite the Medical Board’s stance that the woman’s testimony was detailed and consistent, while Dr. Sami’s account was selective and improbable, the VCAT panel concluded that the evidence was insufficient to validate the accusations. Charges of rape and sexual assault, which had been levied against Dr. Sami in May 2020, were withdrawn in August 2020. The tribunal found no case for Dr. Sami to answer, effectively clearing him of all allegations of professional misconduct.

However, this verdict does not dismiss the underlying issue of professional boundaries in medicine. Doctors are obliged to maintain a professional distance from their patients, and any breach of this ethical line can lead to serious repercussions. This case serves as a stark reminder of these obligations and the potential consequences of crossing such boundaries.