Australia

Melbourne Fires: A Smokescreen for Tobacco Wars?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Melbourne Fires: A Smokescreen for Tobacco Wars?

Two fires in Melbourne’s south-west, closely timed and suspiciously linked to the underworld tobacco trade, have ignited concerns over an escalating conflict among organized crime syndicates. The first blaze was reported just before 4am on Thursday at a tobacco shop on Pier Street in Altona. The second incident occurred days earlier at the Wolf Cafe & Eatery in Altona North.

Unraveling the Smoke Screen

The investigation into these fires has revealed potentially alarming connections. Company records show that the owner of the Wolf Cafe & Eatery is a firm directed by Dib Barakat, a man who, along with his brother, was incarcerated in November 2019. Their crime: an attempt to evade millions in taxes by peddling counterfeit cigarettes made of potato and molasses instead of genuine tobacco products.

A Trail of Ashes

This isn’t the first time Melbourne has witnessed such incidents. Over the past year, more than 30 businesses, predominantly tobacco stores, have fallen victim to arson attacks. Taskforce Lunar, currently investigating these incidents, suspects the involvement of organized crime syndicates. The recent fires at the tobacconist and Barakat’s cafe could be the latest episodes in this ongoing ‘tobacco war’.

A Call for Witnesses

The police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information to come forward. A white ute found ablaze in a nearby car park is under scrutiny as it may be linked to the recent arson attack. With no leads to discount the possibility of organized crime involvement, the police are treating these fires as targeted attacks and are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation.

These fires, indicative of an escalating conflict within the illicit tobacco trade, underscore the importance of public vigilance in helping to quell such violence. The close timing and proximity of these incidents suggest a worrying trend that demands immediate attention.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

