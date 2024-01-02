Melbourne Family’s Home Targeted in Terrifying Shooting Incident

In a shocking incident, a Melbourne family found themselves in the crosshairs of an unknown assailant. Their tranquil residence on Morris Rd, Tarneit, became the scene of an unsettling crime around 11:25 pm on Monday. The family, consisting of a couple and their three-year-old son, were spared from harm’s way as the bullet missed their home, leaving behind only a shell casing as evidence of the potential danger they narrowly avoided.

A Terrifying Encounter

The father, preferring to remain anonymous, shared a chilling account of the incident. He recalled the bone-rattling sound of a gunshot, which led him to investigate. His search ended with the sight of a man fleeing the scene, leaving behind a chilling silence that echoed the terrifying ordeal they had just experienced. The bullet, though did not hit the house, a shell casing found next to an external wall was a grim reminder of the danger that lurked dangerously close.

Caught on Camera

Security footage from a neighbouring property provided a clearer picture of the events of the night. The footage showed a car pulling up outside the house, and a figure, believed to be the gunman, alighting from the vehicle. The suspect is seen pacing nervously on the footpath, before making a beeline towards the house. The chilling sound of a gunshot follows, and the suspect is seen fleeing the scene, disappearing into the night in the same vehicle.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

The police are currently treating the incident as a case of mistaken identity. Given that the family, who have peacefully resided in the house for over a decade, have never been subjected to any form of violence, the theory seems plausible. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward, in hopes of shedding more light on the motives behind the shooting and bringing the perpetrator to justice.