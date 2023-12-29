Melbourne Family’s Four-Year Battle with Ticketmaster Over Refund Ends in Victory

A Melbourne-based family found themselves entangled in a protracted four-year dispute with global ticket sales behemoth, Ticketmaster, over a refund for concert tickets they purchased back in 2019. The ordeal, which began with a simple purchase, spiraled into a saga of unmet expectations, corporate negligence, and consumer rights.

Caught in the Crossfire of a Pandemic

Aihua Liu, a 62-year-old fan of the acclaimed Chinese pianist Yundi Li, had secured two tickets for a performance scheduled for 2020. However, the unprecedented upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the concert. Given the circumstances, Liu anticipated a refund for the tickets. She was hit with disappointment when Ticketmaster declined her refund request, citing that her credit card had expired. This refusal persisted despite Liu providing updated billing information.

The Battle with Ticketmaster

Despite an offer of a rescheduled concert or a refund in October 2023, Liu’s situation remained unresolved. Frustration over the company’s refusal to process the refund led her to lodge a complaint with Consumer Affairs Victoria. The intervention of the agency brought about a swift resolution, with a refund issued within 24 hours of their involvement. Yet, this did not wash away the bitter taste of the ordeal.

Criticism and Apology

Throughout the fiasco, Liu’s son, Collin Wang, lambasted Ticketmaster for their ‘incompetence’ and ‘appalling behaviour’. The company found itself in the crosshairs of public criticism, its reputation marred by the incident. In response, Ticketmaster issued an apology and confirmed that a full refund was provided. However, they did not directly address the accusations of incompetence.

This incident laid bare the challenges consumers can face in their pursuit of refunds from large corporations, especially in the wake of widespread event cancellations caused by factors out of their control. The Liu family’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the potential drawbacks of dealing with big businesses, even as it underscores the power of consumer rights and regulatory agencies in holding such corporations accountable.