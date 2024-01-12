Melbourne Councils Demand Government Action After Coastal Hazard Study Highlights Climate Threats

Local councils in Melbourne are issuing an urgent appeal to the state government for decisive action on climate change, spurred by a new study that lays bare the looming threats to homes, infrastructure, and beaches in the suburbs surrounding Port Phillip Bay. The coastal hazard study, which was only released after a protracted delay and a freedom of information request by The Age, underscores the perils of rising sea levels and storm surges.

Unveiling the Hidden Threats

The Port Phillip Coastal Hazard Assessment, a $2 million project, paints a stark picture of the threats posed by escalating sea levels and storm surges, and calls for a state-led response. The study reveals that central Melbourne could see a tenfold increase in flooding due to sea level rise, and identifies several other areas at significant risk.

Urgent Call for Coastal Adaptation Planning

Major players like Infrastructure Victoria and the Planning Institute of Australia are urging the government to offer clear guidance on coastal adaptation planning. They’re advocating for the introduction of inundation overlays across the coast, which would aid councils in determining where development is no longer feasible.

Nationwide Collaboration: The Need of the Hour

The study’s findings underline the urgency for nationwide discussions and collaboration between states to prepare for the impending coastal crisis. There is a pressing need for a consistent scientific framework and statewide planning provisions and controls for floods and erosion hazards. The call to action from the councils reflects the growing concern over the tangible impacts of climate change on local communities, and the need for a robust government response to safeguard the environment and public assets.

In conclusion, the Port Phillip Coastal Hazard Assessment has shed light on the grave risks posed by climate change to the coastal region. This revelation should serve as a clarion call to the government, urging it to take immediate action and invest in necessary adaptations to protect their communities. It’s time for the state to step up and lead the charge against the tidal wave of climate threats that loom over not just Melbourne, but all of Australia.