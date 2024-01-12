en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats

The state government of Melbourne is facing calls for urgent action in response to the harrowing threats of climate change revealed by a new study. This comprehensive study shines a light on the severe danger looming over residences, infrastructure, and beaches around Port Phillip Bay, which are at risk due to sea-level rise and storm surges.

Unveiling the Coastal Hazard Assessment

The Port Phillip Bay Coastal Hazard Assessment, released by the Victorian Government, has been designed to aid the understanding, planning, and management of the escalating impacts of climate change. The assessment delved into the present-day conditions, projected future changes, including rising sea levels and altering wind and wave climates, and scrutinized the possible effects these changes could have on areas around the Bay. The government has invested a substantial sum of $2 million towards the development of the assessment and has funneled $140 million into marine and coastal projects since 2014.

Grave Financial Risks Linked to Climate Change

Research from the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme underscores the negligence concerning climate-related financial risks by investors and regulators. The study advocates for a new framework for assessing climate litigation risks, as current evaluations fail to incorporate legal developments. It also flags the potential trillions in damages from climate lawsuits, with Chevron, the US oil and gas behemoth, potentially accountable for up to $8.5 trillion.

Call for Urgent Action

Councils in Melbourne have voiced their demand for immediate action from the state government following the revelation of the threats of sea-level rise and storm surges on homes, infrastructure, and beaches around Port Phillip Bay. The coastal hazard assessment underscores the multibillion-dollar challenges that bayside communities face and raises alarm about the effects of rising sea levels, stronger tides, and bigger waves. The assessment by the CSIRO cautions that a sea-level rise of 1.4 meters by 2100 could trigger a tenfold increase in inundation, putting several areas around the bay, including central Melbourne, at risk.

Commitment to Renewable Energy

Australia has pledged to triple its renewable energy capacity and double its energy efficiency by 2030, with plans to achieve 82% renewable energy by then. The government is planning to invest AUD 20 billion to enhance the reliability of the grid to accommodate the rising output of green energy, aiming for a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030 and a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

0
Australia Climate & Environment
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
As Australia grapples with rising drowning incidents, Candice Warner, a former champion Ironwoman and wife of recently retired cricketer David Warner, has joined forces with Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) to champion a new campaign aimed at reducing the perilous instances of drowning on unpatrolled beaches. The initiative was launched at Maroubra Beach, with Warner’s
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
New Scorpion Species Unveiled: A Call for Increased Research and Conservation in Australia
12 mins ago
New Scorpion Species Unveiled: A Call for Increased Research and Conservation in Australia
Electric Vehicles Offer Major Savings on Australian Road Trips, Says Climate Council
16 mins ago
Electric Vehicles Offer Major Savings on Australian Road Trips, Says Climate Council
AACTA Festival: A Celebration of Australia's Screen Industry
3 mins ago
AACTA Festival: A Celebration of Australia's Screen Industry
Rising Property Crime in Alice Springs: A Concerning Trend
6 mins ago
Rising Property Crime in Alice Springs: A Concerning Trend
Cairns Regional Council Invites Stallholder Applications for 2024 Tanks Markets
9 mins ago
Cairns Regional Council Invites Stallholder Applications for 2024 Tanks Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
21 seconds
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
22 seconds
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
28 seconds
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
43 seconds
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
49 seconds
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
1 min
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
1 min
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
2 mins
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
3 mins
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app