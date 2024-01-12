Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats

The state government of Melbourne is facing calls for urgent action in response to the harrowing threats of climate change revealed by a new study. This comprehensive study shines a light on the severe danger looming over residences, infrastructure, and beaches around Port Phillip Bay, which are at risk due to sea-level rise and storm surges.

Unveiling the Coastal Hazard Assessment

The Port Phillip Bay Coastal Hazard Assessment, released by the Victorian Government, has been designed to aid the understanding, planning, and management of the escalating impacts of climate change. The assessment delved into the present-day conditions, projected future changes, including rising sea levels and altering wind and wave climates, and scrutinized the possible effects these changes could have on areas around the Bay. The government has invested a substantial sum of $2 million towards the development of the assessment and has funneled $140 million into marine and coastal projects since 2014.

Grave Financial Risks Linked to Climate Change

Research from the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme underscores the negligence concerning climate-related financial risks by investors and regulators. The study advocates for a new framework for assessing climate litigation risks, as current evaluations fail to incorporate legal developments. It also flags the potential trillions in damages from climate lawsuits, with Chevron, the US oil and gas behemoth, potentially accountable for up to $8.5 trillion.

Call for Urgent Action

Councils in Melbourne have voiced their demand for immediate action from the state government following the revelation of the threats of sea-level rise and storm surges on homes, infrastructure, and beaches around Port Phillip Bay. The coastal hazard assessment underscores the multibillion-dollar challenges that bayside communities face and raises alarm about the effects of rising sea levels, stronger tides, and bigger waves. The assessment by the CSIRO cautions that a sea-level rise of 1.4 meters by 2100 could trigger a tenfold increase in inundation, putting several areas around the bay, including central Melbourne, at risk.

Commitment to Renewable Energy

Australia has pledged to triple its renewable energy capacity and double its energy efficiency by 2030, with plans to achieve 82% renewable energy by then. The government is planning to invest AUD 20 billion to enhance the reliability of the grid to accommodate the rising output of green energy, aiming for a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030 and a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.