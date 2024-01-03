Melbourne Council Reverses Stance on Tree Removal Amid Public Outcry

There’s a reversal of sorts in the south-east region of Melbourne. The local council, initially in agreement with the state government’s plan to remove around 250 trees for the construction of a bike path, has now shifted its stance amidst significant public backlash. The controversy began with a report that unveiled the state government’s level crossing removal authority’s intention to remove the trees along Queens Avenue, adjacent to Caulfield Racecourse.

Community Backlash Triggers Change in Council Stance

What led to this change in position? It appears to be the power of public opinion. The community, distressed over the proposed deforestation, launched a campaign arguing that a safer, upgraded bike lane need not come at the cost of hundreds of trees. This campaign not only amassed over 600 signatures in a week for a petition to save the trees but also garnered the support of the Glen Eira Bicycle Users Group and local MP David Southwick.

Council’s Initial Agreement and the Proposed Cycling Lane

The council had initially agreed to this mass tree removal for the construction of a three-meter-wide concrete path. This path, meant to serve both cyclists and pedestrians, was to replace the narrow bike lanes painted on the road. Interestingly, the level crossing removal authority had proposed an alternative—a bi-directional separated cycling lane that would retain the trees. However, the council had chosen the concrete path over this environmentally considerate proposal.

Community’s Planned ‘Occupation’ and the Larger Infrastructure Project

The community isn’t stopping at just a campaign; there are plans to ‘occupy’ the Caulfield roadside and camp under the trees, in a bid to prevent the scheduled removal in the coming weeks. The proposed path is part of a larger infrastructure project tied to the recently completed level crossing removals at Neerim Road and Glen Huntly on the Frankston train line—a project in the pipeline for at least three years.

