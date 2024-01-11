en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Melbourne Airport Registers Record Passenger Numbers Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Melbourne Airport Registers Record Passenger Numbers Amid Economic Challenges

In the face of economic trials, the human desire to explore remains unscathed. A testament to this spirit is the surge in passenger numbers at Melbourne Airport. December was recorded as the airport’s busiest month since the dawn of 2020. The passenger count soared to over 3 million, indicating a 17% increase from December 2022.

The International Travel Boom and Driving Factors

The international sector witnessed an even more pronounced growth, with a 35% spike compared to the same period the previous year. For the first time since January 2020, the number of international passengers crossed the 1 million mark. This surge paralleled a record-breaking number of 4,976 international flights within the month.

CEO of Melbourne Airport, Lorie Argus, credits this growth to the increased services and extra capacity at the airport. These upgrades extend benefits beyond the travelers, aiding local exporters with expanded opportunities to reach foreign markets. Each average daily international flight injects an estimated $154 million into the Victorian economy, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between travel and trade.

The Domestic Scene: Anticipated Developments

Domestic travel also showcased an upward trend with a 10% rise in passengers from the previous year. However, the number of domestic flights still lags 5% behind the 2019 figures, signifying potential for further growth in this sector.

A significant development on the horizon is the entry of Turkish Airlines into Melbourne’s air network. The airline has announced plans to commence scheduled flights to Melbourne, having secured government approval. The commencement date for these services remains undisclosed, adding a dash of suspense to the travel scene.

0
Australia Aviation Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Fixed versus Variable Home Loans: A Tale of Two Nations
As homeowners across the globe grapple with the decision between fixed and variable rate home loans, a stark contrast emerges between the United States and Australia. While the US has a long-standing preference for fixed-rate mortgages, Australia leans towards variable rate loans, each system molded by its unique historical events and economic mechanisms. The Rise
Fixed versus Variable Home Loans: A Tale of Two Nations
Early Eukaryotic Diversity Uncovered: 1.64-Billion-Year-Old Microfossils Reveal Complex Life Forms
59 mins ago
Early Eukaryotic Diversity Uncovered: 1.64-Billion-Year-Old Microfossils Reveal Complex Life Forms
Climate Change's Severe Implications for Animal Welfare: An Australian Study
60 mins ago
Climate Change's Severe Implications for Animal Welfare: An Australian Study
Debunking Myths and Calls for National Child Employment Standards in Australia
19 mins ago
Debunking Myths and Calls for National Child Employment Standards in Australia
Victoria Battles Persistent Flooding Amidst Dry, Warm Weather Forecast
36 mins ago
Victoria Battles Persistent Flooding Amidst Dry, Warm Weather Forecast
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity
58 mins ago
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity
Latest Headlines
World News
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
3 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
4 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
6 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
7 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
7 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
9 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
9 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
10 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
10 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app