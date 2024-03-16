Melbourne Agency Charged for Underquoting Townhouse by 40%, Taskforce Steps Up

Following an investigation by Consumer Affairs Victoria, criminal charges have been filed against Manningham Sales Pty Ltd, operating as Barry Plant Manningham, for allegedly underquoting a townhouse in Melbourne's northeast. The property, initially estimated between $900,000 to $950,000, sold at auction for over $1.5 million, sparking the investigation.

Investigation and Charges

Consumer Affairs Victoria launched an inquiry after complaints of the Ivanhoe townhouse being grossly underquoted. Adjustments to the property's estimated selling price were made shortly after listing, but the final sale price exceeded these figures by approximately 40%. Barry Plant Manningham now faces significant fines for each breach of the Estate Agents Act, with further penalties possible under Australian consumer law for misleading and deceptive conduct.

Agency's Response and Unique Property Challenges

Lisa Pennell, CEO of Barry Plant, refuted the allegations, attributing the unexpected sale price to competitive bidding and unique property drawbacks. She highlighted the property's unrenovated state and less appealing location factors, insisting these were considered in the original quote. Despite these defenses, the agency pledged cooperation with Consumer Affairs Victoria's ongoing investigation.

Taskforce Impact and Future Implications

Established in 2022, the underquoting taskforce has significantly impacted Melbourne's real estate scene, monitoring auctions, issuing fines, and ensuring compliance. With over 2900 reports of underquoting received, Consumer Affairs Victoria shows a clear commitment to transparency and fairness in property transactions. This case highlights the ongoing efforts to protect consumers and maintain integrity within the real estate industry.