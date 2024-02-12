Melbana Energy Secures 18-Month Extension for Offshore Exploration Permits in Australia

Melbana Energy Limited, an Australian oil and gas company, secures an 18-month extension for offshore exploration permits in Australia, unlocking new possibilities for energy development.

A Promising Extension

February 12, 2024 - In a significant move for the energy sector, Melbana Energy Limited, an Australian-based oil and gas company, has been granted an 18-month extension for its offshore exploration permits in Australia. This extension, approved by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA), allows Melbana to delve deeper into geological and geotechnical studies, including seismic interpretation and operational planning.

The Hudson Prospect: A Potential Game-Changer

The extended permits, WA-544-P and NT/P87, cover an area of 4,000 square kilometers in the Petrel sub-basin, a shallow water region in the Timor Sea, southwest of Darwin. These permits host the Hudson prospect, a potential game-changer for the energy industry. With an estimated capacity to contain 395 million barrels of oil or 2,034 billion cubic feet of gas, the Hudson prospect could significantly contribute to Australia's energy reserves.

Furthering Exploration and Development

Melbana Energy plans to farm out some of its interest in the license areas to fund a 3D seismic survey, aiming to derisk the prospect further. The company now has until May 23, 2025, to complete the necessary geological and geotechnical studies before deciding whether to acquire 700 square kilometers of new 3D seismic and drill two exploration wells by May 23, 2028.

This extension marks a crucial milestone for Melbana Energy, allowing them to explore new horizons in the Australian energy landscape. By leveraging this opportunity, the company can further its mission to provide sustainable and reliable energy solutions.

As Melbana Energy forges ahead with its exploration and development plans, the extended permits pave the way for potential discoveries that could reshape Australia's energy future.