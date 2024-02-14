Meghan Markle Partners with Lemonada Media for New Podcast Series

Duchess Meghan Markle, the former actress and royal family member, is embarking on a new venture in the world of podcasting. After ending her partnership with Spotify, Meghan has joined forces with Lemonada Media to launch a new podcast series and distribute her award-winning podcast "Archetypes" to a wider audience.

A New Partnership Born

The founders of Lemonada Media, Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, expressed their excitement about working with Meghan. They believe that her message and voice will resonate with their listeners and bring a fresh perspective to their platform. The details of the deal, including the launch date and earnings, are yet to be disclosed.

Meghan is equally thrilled about this new opportunity. In a statement, she said, "I am excited to partner with Lemonada Media to continue my work in podcasting. I look forward to creating new content that will inspire, inform, and entertain audiences worldwide."

Meghan's Previous Podcast Success

Meghan's previous podcast, "Archetypes," debuted in August 2022 and quickly became a hit. It featured interviews with influential women such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling, who discussed the labels that hold women back. The podcast received critical acclaim and was downloaded more than 10 million times, making it Spotify's top podcast in 47 countries.

What to Expect from the New Series

Details about Meghan's new podcast series are still under wraps. However, it is known that she will host the show, and it will be released soon. Given her track record of creating engaging and thought-provoking content, fans can expect another high-quality podcast that will tackle important issues and spark meaningful conversations.

In a press release, Lemonada Media's CEO, Jessica Cordova Kramer, praised Meghan's talent and collaborative spirit. She said, "Meghan is an incredible storyteller, and we are honored to have her join our team. We believe that her voice and message will inspire our listeners and make a positive impact on the world."

With this new partnership, Meghan Markle continues to forge her path in the world of media and content creation. As she embarks on this new journey with Lemonada Media, fans and listeners alike can look forward to more engaging and insightful podcasts from the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle - Duchess of Sussex and former actress who has signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

Lemonada Media - A podcast network that focuses on mental health and wellness, social justice, and personal growth.

"Archetypes" - Meghan's previous podcast series that explored labels on women and featured interviews with celebrities.

