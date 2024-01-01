Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

Just months after a devastating fire, Ascot Food + Wine, a renowned eatery owned by supermodel Megan Gale and former AFL star Shaun Hampson, has once again fallen victim to an unfortunate incident. This time, it was a break-in executed by a 26-year-old man.

Unwelcome Intrusion

Around 8 am on a Friday morning, the Moonee Ponds restaurant was targeted, with the intruder entering through a window. The man was apprehended by police on the premises with stolen items including coins, an iPad, and beer. Subsequently, he was charged with trespassing, criminal damage, and theft. This alleged offender is set to appear before the Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

A String of Misfortunes

This burglary follows closely on the heels of a serious fire in July that originated in the kitchen area. The blaze was swiftly contained by firefighters, but the damage caused forced the restaurant to close its doors temporarily. Earlier in February, the eatery was also burglarized, with thieves making off with a substantial haul of liquor and cash, leaving the office space in a state of disorder.

Owners Express Frustration

The repeated incidents have taken a toll on the owners. Gale, a celebrated supermodel, and Hampson, a former AFL player, co-own the restaurant with chef David Stewart. Hampson voiced his concern about the challenges faced by the hospitality industry, while Stewart expressed feeling ‘violated’ by the series of break-ins. The trio is striving to overcome these setbacks and continue to provide an exceptional dining experience at Ascot Food + Wine, a beloved local establishment.