Medibank Customer's Struggle to Cancel Policy Exposes Service Flaws

When Annie, an Australian Medibank customer, attempted to cancel her private health insurance policy, she found herself embroiled in a labyrinth of poor customer service and inconsistent policy cancellation procedures. Her ordeal, which began on December 30 and ended only on January 10, has cast a spotlight on the consumer rights landscape in Australia, particularly in relation to contract cancellations.

Trapped in a Cycle of Inaction

Initially reaching out to Medibank via chat, Annie was informed that her cancellation request could not be processed through the messaging service. However, she was assured that her request would be forwarded to the relevant team. Despite explicitly asking not to be contacted by the customer retention team and requesting a reference number, she was met with silence from Medibank's end.

On January 10, before her next direct debit, Annie contacted the company again to follow up on her cancellation. This time, she was told by another agent that a phone call was necessary to finalize the cancellation. This inconsistency in Medibank's cancellation process coupled with the need for constant follow-up left Annie frustrated.

Escalating to the Ombudsman

Feeling her concerns were not being adequately addressed, Annie threatened to escalate the matter to the ombudsman. In response, Medibank encouraged her to allow them to handle the complaint internally. Eventually, left with no other option, Annie called Medibank and was finally able to cancel her policy. She subsequently switched to a rival insurance provider.

Medibank's Response and the ACCC

Medibank has since apologized for the delay and attributed the oversight to human error. The insurer confirmed that they have cancelled Annie's policy, backdated the cancellation, and reimbursed her premium. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), when asked about such incidents, stated that unreasonable barriers to canceling contracts can be a concern under Australian Consumer Law. The ACCC further emphasized the necessity for businesses to clearly disclose cancellation terms upfront.