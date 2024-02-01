Medavie Health Services Recruits First Batch of International Paramedics

In a landmark event in its 48-year history, Medavie Health Services West (MHS) in Saskatoon has ushered in its inaugural batch of internationally recruited paramedics. Hailing from Australia, seven paramedics have embraced the opportunity to kickstart their Emergency Medical Services (EMS) careers in Canada, a decision shaped by both, the high demand for paramedics in Saskatchewan and the competitive job market in their home country.

Plugging the Paramedic Gap

Saskatchewan has been grappling with a shortage of paramedics, a situation that has necessitated the need for international recruitment. In contrast, Australia has an excess of paramedics. This imbalance has provided MHS with an untapped resource pool to address its staffing shortage. To combat this, MHS partnered with the Saskatchewan College of Paramedics and conducted a rigorous interview process with over 40 candidates in Australia. This led to the selection and recruitment of seven paramedics, marking a significant shift in MHS's recruitment policies.

The International Recruits: An Enthusiastic Bunch

One of the newly recruited paramedics, Luke Wangmann, shared his excitement about immersing himself in the local community and adapting to the Canadian way of life. This includes braving the chilly weather and adjusting to different driving practices. His colleague, Alex Wickham, shared this enthusiasm, with an added eagerness to gain international experience in his profession. MHS has backed this international cohort with support and incentives, including specialized training programs, to ensure a smooth transition into their new roles.

An Ongoing Endeavour

Carla Roy, the manager of professional development and quality assurance for MHS, emphasized the stark contrast between the surplus of paramedics in Australia and the shortage in Saskatchewan. She affirmed that MHS is not stopping here. The organization has plans to continue its Australian recruitment drive, with an additional 10 to 15 paramedics expected to join the ranks in the coming months. This move is not just about replenishing the staffing levels but is also aimed at enhancing the quality of healthcare services in Saskatoon.

With the Ministry of Health funding an additional 100 paramedic student positions in Saskatchewan, the need for international recruitment is only going to increase. This historic recruitment of international paramedics by MHS is a testament to the organization's resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges, and a promising sign for the future of healthcare provision in Saskatchewan.