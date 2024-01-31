MBCS Elevates Toby Maclachlan and Trent Peppercorn in Strategic Agency Move

In a strategic move marking the agency's steady growth since its launch in 2022, MBCS has announced the elevation of key executives Toby Maclachlan and Trent Peppercorn. Maclachlan, who now assumes the role of head of Strategy & Product, and Peppercorn, appointed to the newly created position of head of Melbourne, are set to navigate MBCS's course in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

MBCS's Rising Stars

Having previously served as head of Creative Strategy at Initiative Media, Maclachlan brings to the table an extensive background in brand leadership and strategy across a wide spectrum of categories. His role at MBCS will have him leading the strategic output and team across both agency offices. His primary focus will be on the creation and delivery of innovative experiences that forge a deep connection with consumers.

Peppercorn, on the other hand, has been promoted from his former position as head of Creative Services at MBCS. In his new role, he will be at the helm of the Melbourne office's expansion, overseeing the growth of its client base. Relocating to Melbourne, Peppercorn is geared to guide the office through its next phase of development, aligning team expansion with burgeoning client demands.

Confidence in Leadership

Managing Director Olivia Warren expressed her confidence in the capabilities of the newly promoted leaders. She emphasized the importance of their roles in driving the agency's integrated campaign efforts and in addressing the evolving expectations of brands in the current dynamic marketplace. The promotions at MBCS are reflective of the agency's consistent growth and its commitment to nurturing talent within. They also highlight the opportunities for new leadership to arise within the organization.

In conclusion, the strategic promotions of Maclachlan and Peppercorn at MBCS are set to further strengthen the agency's position as a bridge between IPG's creative, content, and experience capabilities. With their extensive experience and innovative approach, these leaders are poised to steer MBCS towards continued success in a rapidly changing marketplace.