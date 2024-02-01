Mazda Australia Broadens SUV Lineup with New CX-70

Mazda Australia is set to broaden its SUV spectrum with the introduction of the new Mazda CX-70. This latest addition is part of Mazda's seven-strong Large Platform Group of SUVs, which includes models CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90. Initially anticipated to be a wider version of the CX-60, the CX-70 was unveiled as a five-seater, nearly the same size as the CX-90. It is expected to grace the Australian market by the end of the year.

Mazda’s Strategy: Providing Choices

Despite the potential overlap in the medium SUV space with existing models like the CX-5 and CX-60, Vinesh Bhindi, the Managing Director of Mazda Australia, underscores the importance of offering choices to consumers, even if the differences between models are minute. This approach reflects Mazda's commitment to meet consumer demand and maintain flexibility in their offerings, rather than pushing a specific lineup.

Not Phasing Out the Popular CX-5

The company is not planning to retire the popular CX-5. Instead, there are hints of a next-generation model being in the pipeline. This move aligns with Mazda's strategy of providing choices and catering to a wide range of customer needs.

Introducing the Flagship Model: Mazda CX-70

The CX-70, the upcoming flagship model, is a premium five-seater family SUV. It is designed to attract couples and older individuals who desire ample space without the need for a third row. The Australian version of the CX-70 will feature a new 3.3-liter six-cylinder in-line diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology, as well as a gasoline counterpart. Both models will come with all-wheel drive. The CX-70 is expected to be available for sale in Australia by the end of 2024, with pricing details anticipated to fall between the higher levels of the CX-60 and the lower levels of the CX-90. Furthermore, the CX-70 will upgrade its diesel braked towing capacity from 2000kg to 2500kg, making it a compelling choice for consumers.