Maxine Horne Lists New Farm Designer Home; Hawthorne's Record Could Tumble

Vita Group co-founder Maxine Horne has listed her designer property in New Farm overlooking the Brisbane River, featuring coffered ceilings, full-height glass walls, a 4.5-metre-long Murano glass chandelier, an entertaining kitchen, lap pool with a mural by Brisbane street artist Ash Taylor, and a private pontoon. The property was virtually rebuilt in 2021 and won the 'best renovation' award at the 2022 Master Builders Awards. On the other hand, property boss Todd Brown and his wife Arabella have listed their resort-style riverfront home in Hawthorne, featuring a 32-metre river frontage, private jetty, pool with cabana bar, tennis court, gym, wine cellar, New Guinea rosewood joinery, and a library with French oak parquetry flooring.

Advertisment

Luxury Real Estate on the Rise in Brisbane

Maxine Horne’s New Farm residence epitomizes the luxury real estate boom in Brisbane, drawing attention with its award-winning renovation and impressive features. Meanwhile, across the river, the Browns' Hawthorne property hints at breaking suburb records with its resort-style amenities and expansive river frontage. Both listings, handled by Sarah Hackett of Place real estate, showcase the increasing appeal of Brisbane's high-end property market.

From Telecommunications to Real Estate

Advertisment

After Vita Group's pivot from telecommunications to healthcare and wellness following the end of its partnership with Telstra, Maxine Horne's focus seems to have shifted towards premium real estate. This transition underscores the versatility and business acumen of one of Australia's most successful female executives. Similarly, Todd Brown's background in large-scale property projects reflects in the meticulous design and features of his Hawthorne home.

Market Implications and Potential Outcomes

These high-profile listings could signal a new benchmark for luxury properties in Brisbane, possibly influencing future market trends and valuations in these prime locations. As affluent buyers seek unique and opulent homes, the success of these campaigns might inspire further investments in high-end renovations and constructions, potentially reshaping Brisbane's luxury real estate landscape.