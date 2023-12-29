en English
Australia

Maximizing ‘Extras’ Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:20 am EST
Maximizing ‘Extras’ Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders

The ticking clock looms large for private health insurance policyholders in Australia as they scramble to maximize the benefits of their ‘extras’ cover, a component of their insurance that generally includes services not covered by Medicare. Services such as dental, optical, physiotherapy, and chiropractic treatments are often capped with annual limits, which reset either at the close of the financial year or the end of the calendar year, depending on the insurer.

‘Extras’ Benefits: A Race Against Time

These ‘extras’ benefits, coveted for their coverage of treatments not typically included in Medicare, run on a use-it-or-lose-it basis. Failure to utilize these services within the specified timeframe means missing out on the unused benefits for that year, as they don’t carry over into the subsequent year. Therefore, policyholders are urged to schedule necessary appointments and treatments to ensure they squeeze every drop of value from their ‘extras’ cover.

A Wake-Up Call for Policyholders

As the year-end fast approaches, this serves as a wake-up call for Australians with private health insurance. The urgency to act swiftly and decisively is palpable, with the prospect of missing out on potentially invaluable healthcare services hanging in the balance. The intricate dance of maximizing benefits while ensuring necessary treatments are received is a fine balancing act that requires careful planning and swift action.

Strategies for Maximizing Benefits

Policyholders are encouraged to stay abreast of policy changes, make informed decisions about the right policy for them, and gain a comprehensive understanding of their coverage levels. Furthermore, familiarizing oneself with the different types of health insurance in Australia, understanding ways to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and leveraging tax advantages can also aid in maximizing private health insurance benefits. In a nutshell, the key to unlocking the full potential of ‘extras’ cover lies in taking prompt action and making informed decisions.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

