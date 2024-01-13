en English
Accidents

Massive Pile-Up on Sydney’s Parramatta Road Leaves Several Injured

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
A devastating multi-vehicle collision unfolded on Sydney’s Parramatta Road in Five Dock on Friday afternoon, resulting in a significant pile-up and several injuries. A truck collided with seven other vehicles, leading to a chaotic scene that disrupted traffic and demanded immediate attention from emergency services.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place around 4:30 pm when the truck continued through an intersection and mounted the kerb. This led to a Holden Captiva hitting a Nissan X-Trail that was stopped in the opposite lane. The impact of the collision left nine individuals in need of medical attention, with two initially trapped in their vehicles.

Emergency Response and Hospital Admissions

Paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene and undertook the daunting task of assessing the casualties. One patient was transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and another to Westmead Hospital, both in serious condition. Three additional patients were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and one to St Vincent’s Hospital in stable conditions.

Investigation and Call for Witnesses

The truck driver, a 53-year-old man who was unscathed, underwent a roadside breath test which returned a negative result. His vehicle was impounded for a mechanical examination. The driver was taken to Burwood Police Station and subsequently released pending further inquiries into the crash’s cause. A crime scene was established, and specialists from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating the incident. As the investigation continues, the police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

