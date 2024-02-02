Married at First Sight's Jayden and Eden: Unveiling Their Relationship Status Through Social Media Spoilers

In the latest season of Channel Nine's reality show, 'Married at First Sight', participants Jayden Eynaud, 26, and Eden Harper, 28, have sparked speculation surrounding their relationship status. This conjecture comes in light of recent social media activity by Jayden's brother, Mitch Eynaud, a former contestant himself. The posts, featuring a large dog strikingly similar to Eden's golden retriever, Cub, have set the rumor mill into overdrive.

Instagram Posts Fuel Speculation

As fans dissected Mitch Eynaud's Instagram posts, they identified a red chain linked to the dog in the photos, matching the one often seen on Cub. This seemingly innocuous detail has heightened the speculation, leading many to believe that Jayden and Eden have survived the test of time, remaining a couple after the show's end.

Potential Network Backlash and Fan Reactions

While Mitch's posts could potentially invite backlash from the network for revealing what could be a significant spoiler, fan reactions have been a blend of disappointment for the surprise being potentially spoiled, and excitement for the couple. Jayden and Eden have been labeled as early fan favorites by production insiders, a testament to their immediate connection on their wedding day.

A Minor Snag in the Relationship

Despite their seemingly smooth sailing, the couple has encountered a minor hiccup related to Jayden's personal grooming habits. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail Australia, Jayden admitted to washing his hair once every fortnight, responding to Eden's playful jab at his grooming routine. This revelation, while trivial in comparison to the larger narrative, contributes to the unfolding story of their relationship.